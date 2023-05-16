Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Face masks are still a good idea at the doctor’s office, study says

FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting...
FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting COVID-19.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Signs urging everyone to mask up have largely disappeared from places like grocery stores and schools in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But they are still worn in medical offices, and a study published Monday says that might be a good idea.

Masks continue to offer some protection and reduce your risk of catching COVID-19 in a community setting, like a doctor’s office, according to the study.

The study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine also found that there was not a significant difference in protection between surgical masks and N95 respirators in a healthcare setting.

The virus can still be passed from patient to staff or staff to patient even when both are masked, but it is rare.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
1 person dead after shooting at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
21-year-old man shot, killed at Shively Animal Clinic identified
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively police address rumors surrounding Animal Clinic shooting, claims possible self-defense
Chris Williams says he questions whether he show go out on the town anymore after hearing gun...
‘It’s definitely scary’: Louisville‘s third mass shooting in 2023 makes residents more cautious than ever
TRIMARC said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m.
61-year-old woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-264 East near airport identified

Latest News

In-person excused absentee voting in Jefferson County started on Wednesday, May 3. In-person...
Kentucky voters head to polls for Election Day
Voters in Louisville started heading to the polls Tuesday morning.
Election Day in Kentucky begins
The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction...
IRS considers free tax filing
FILE - The price of eggs has gone way down.
Egg prices are going down