FORECAST: Clearing skies will help produce fog early Wednesday morning

WAVE Storm Tracking Team LIVE RADAR
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Severe weather threat has ended across Kentucky
  • Clouds clear tonight, fog possible early Wednesday
  • Quiet and pleasant weather midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will decrease overnight, allowing for fog formation early Wednesday morning. Temperatures overnight will bottom out in the 50s.

Wednesday is a mostly sunny affair with only a very small sprinkle chance as a secondary cold front moves through. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 70s.

Wednesday night is cool and clear with lows dropping into the 40s. Keep a jacket handy for early Thursday!

Thursday is mainly sunny, dry, and warm, but we’ll need to watch for a small increasing shower chance late Thursday in our Southern Kentucky counties as a warm front moves in.

By Friday we’ll see rain chances return late in the day as another cold front moves through, bringing the rain chance into the likely category by very early Saturday morning.

Rain chances won’t stick around long on Saturday, leaving us with a nicer afternoon with highs in the 70s. A good chunk of next week looks pleasant, too!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

