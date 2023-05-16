Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Strong storms possible this afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rounds of showers and thunderstorms today; some strong to severe this afternoon south of Louisville
  • Sunny, comfortable weather returns mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a morning round of rain, a batch of showers and thunderstorms races into the region during the afternoon Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe; this threat is highest south of I-64. Damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are threats. Any lingering showers exit the region this evening before clouds begin to clear tonight.

Lows fall into the 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning. Tomorrow’s forecast features sunny skies and highs in the 70s. With lower humidity also in the forecast, Wednesday will certainly be a wonderful weather day. Clear skies reign Wednesday night. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the 40s overnight.

Another system approaches to end the week; rain chances may return as early as Friday afternoon and last into Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

