FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant midweek

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy morning fog; fog mixes out after sunrise
  • Rain chances return Friday
  • Much warmer weather arrives next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast - that sunshine will push temperatures into the 70s this afternoon. As a secondary cold front pushes into the region this afternoon, we’ll add a few extra clouds to the mix. Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures slide into the 40s.

The sunny and dry weather sticks around Thursday. Highs max out near 80° tomorrow afternoon. Clouds start to move into the region Thursday night ahead of our next system. A few isolated showers are possible in our Kentucky counties.

