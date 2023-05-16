FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant midweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy morning fog; fog mixes out after sunrise

Rain chances return Friday

Much warmer weather arrives next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast - that sunshine will push temperatures into the 70s this afternoon. As a secondary cold front pushes into the region this afternoon, we’ll add a few extra clouds to the mix. Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures slide into the 40s.

The sunny and dry weather sticks around Thursday. Highs max out near 80° tomorrow afternoon. Clouds start to move into the region Thursday night ahead of our next system. A few isolated showers are possible in our Kentucky counties.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.