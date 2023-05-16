Contact Troubleshooters
Jefferson County voters talk about coming to vote in primary election

Voters across Jefferson County didn’t let the rain stop them from casting their ballot in Kentucky’s primary election on Tuesday.(WAVE News)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Voters across Jefferson County didn’t let the rain stop them from casting their ballot in Kentucky’s primary election on Tuesday.

Voters overall said the process has gone smoothly.

”I think people are worried about getting wet, so I went through pretty quickly,” voter Tim Darst said. “So I encourage everybody to come on out, dodge the rain drops... you won’t have much of a wait.”

At Highland Middle School, voters were in and out fairly quickly.

Since this is a closed primary, officials said registered Republicans and Democrats received separate ballots.

Voters picked who they want to represent their party in each office in November’s general election.

”You may not get the most votes, your person may not get the same votes, but it is important that as a county we go and tell our government who we want,” Laure Kaplin said.

Election officials said there are more than 200 polling locations in Jefferson County.

Voters casting their ballots at Central High School said their decision on who to vote for was an any easy one.

”I love politics,” voter Jackie Floyd said. “So, I know from the day they are announced, I start following them. And I follow both parties. That’s important because I want to know what candidates meets my need of me and my community.”

”I am blessed to have the transportation to come to my door and pick me up,” voter Christine Johnson said. “And to anyone, if you still have time to vote, come on down and do your civic duty. I do it because it was instilled in myself and my siblings. My father let us know that was our duty. So I do it because of those that went before me.”

For more information on where to vote, click here.

