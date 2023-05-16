Jeffersonville funeral home director plans to plead guilty to criminal charges

Contact Troubleshooters
By Marresa Burke
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana man who ran a Jeffersonville funeral home where 31 decomposing bodies and the cremated remains of 16 people were found faces several civil and criminal charges.

On Tuesday, Randy Lankford, director of Lankford Funeral Home, was scheduled to appear in court and change his plea to his criminal charges.

Police charged Lankford with theft of services. They said Lankford took money from multiple families for services and failed to provide them.

In July 2022, police began investigating Lankford’s funeral home after odor complaints.

They found decomposing bodies and cremated remains. Court documents said grieving families were given the wrong remains, which is a violation of Indiana law.

Families of the deceased have filed civil cases.

There are about 27 cases still listed as ‘pending’ against Randy Lankford.

Lankford’s court date for his criminal charges has been moved to Friday, May 19.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

