Kentucky State University Board of Regents to conduct open presidential forums
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an effort to foster transparency and engagement, the Kentucky State University Board of Regents announced the upcoming staff, faculty, student, and open presidential forums.
These forums will allow attendees to pose questions directly to the candidates and present opportunities for KSU staff, faculty, students, and stakeholders to engage with the finalists for KSU’s next permanent President, the release said.
Questions may be submitted in advance of the forums to presidentialsearch@kysu.edu and will be read by the forums’ moderators.
Attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the candidate whose forum they attended.
The release said this will form part of the overall assessment of each candidate’s suitability for the role of President.
Feedback surveys will be sent to the email addresses of all those who attend the forum.
Forums may be attended in person at the University’s Cooperative Extension Building or through Zoom.
Faculty
Dr. Gerald Hunter
- Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 9:15 a.m
- https://kysu.zoom.us/s/92594380063
Dr. Koffi Akakpo
- Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9:15 a.m.
- https://kysu.zoom.us/s/98098108134
Dr. Robert Mock
- Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 8:45 a.m.
- https://kysu.zoom.us/s/98844179474
Student
Dr. Gerald Hunter
- Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
- https://kysu.zoom.us/s/96085827611
Dr. Koffi Akakpo
- Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
- https://kysu.zoom.us/s/95366121576
Dr. Robert Mock
- Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.
- https://kysu.zoom.us/s/91564852684
Staff
Dr. Gerald Hunter
- Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10:45 a.m.
- https://kysu.zoom.us/s/95562255849
Dr. Koffi Akakpo
- Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:45 a.m.
- https://kysu.zoom.us/s/95535284668
Dr. Robert Mock
- Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:10 a.m.
- https://kysu.zoom.us/s/97493668417
Open
Dr. Gerald Hunter
- Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 1:15 p.m.
- https://kysu.zoom.us/s/98007475811
Dr. Koffi Akakpo
- Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 2:15 p.m.
- https://kysu.zoom.us/s/95763295230
Dr. Robert Mock
- Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 12:30 p.m.
- https://kysu.zoom.us/s/95651279650
