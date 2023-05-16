Kentucky State University Board of Regents to conduct open presidential forums

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an effort to foster transparency and engagement, the Kentucky State University Board of Regents announced the upcoming staff, faculty, student, and open presidential forums.

These forums will allow attendees to pose questions directly to the candidates and present opportunities for KSU staff, faculty, students, and stakeholders to engage with the finalists for KSU’s next permanent President, the release said.

Questions may be submitted in advance of the forums to presidentialsearch@kysu.edu and will be read by the forums’ moderators.

Attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the candidate whose forum they attended.

The release said this will form part of the overall assessment of each candidate’s suitability for the role of President.

Feedback surveys will be sent to the email addresses of all those who attend the forum.

Forums may be attended in person at the University’s Cooperative Extension Building or through Zoom.

Faculty

Dr. Gerald Hunter

Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 9:15 a.m

https://kysu.zoom.us/s/92594380063

Dr. Koffi Akakpo

Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9:15 a.m.

https://kysu.zoom.us/s/98098108134

Dr. Robert Mock

Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 8:45 a.m.

https://kysu.zoom.us/s/98844179474

Student

Dr. Gerald Hunter

Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

https://kysu.zoom.us/s/96085827611

Dr. Koffi Akakpo

Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

https://kysu.zoom.us/s/95366121576

Dr. Robert Mock

Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

https://kysu.zoom.us/s/91564852684

Staff

Dr. Gerald Hunter

Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10:45 a.m.

https://kysu.zoom.us/s/95562255849

Dr. Koffi Akakpo

Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:45 a.m.

https://kysu.zoom.us/s/95535284668

Dr. Robert Mock

Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:10 a.m.

https://kysu.zoom.us/s/97493668417

Open

Dr. Gerald Hunter

Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 1:15 p.m.

https://kysu.zoom.us/s/98007475811

Dr. Koffi Akakpo

Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 2:15 p.m.

https://kysu.zoom.us/s/95763295230

Dr. Robert Mock

Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 12:30 p.m.

https://kysu.zoom.us/s/95651279650

