Kentucky voters head to polls for Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The race for Kentucky governor is not the only race for this Election Day. There are also the positions of secretary of state, treasurer and auditor.

The three candidates for secretary of state are current Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, Stephen Knipper and Allen Maricle.

For State Treasurer, the candidates include Andrew Cooperrider, Mark Metcalf, and OJ Oleka.

And lastly, the candidates for the position of auditor of public accounts are Allison Ball and Derek Petteys

If you’re a particularly early riser, you can go to cast your ballot right now. Polls will be open until 6 p.m.

Voters must be a registered Republican or Democrat.

TARC is offering free rides for voting.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.