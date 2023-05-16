LMPD: Two injured in Taylor Berry double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a double shooting that happened in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Utah Avenue.

Officers arrived and found two men shot. They were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Police said the two victims were conscious and alert when they were taken to the hospital.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.