Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Two injured in Taylor Berry double shooting

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a double shooting that happened in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Utah Avenue.

Officers arrived and found two men shot. They were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Police said the two victims were conscious and alert when they were taken to the hospital.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
1 person dead after shooting at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
21-year-old man shot, killed at Shively Animal Clinic identified
Sicilian Pizza & Pasta Downtown
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside downtown Louisville business
Coach Crum's wife of two decades said his legacy stretches beyond the court into the hearts of...
‘I wanted a Cardinal on my heart for him’: Susan Sweeney Crum opens up about husband’s life outside of coaching
When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?

Latest News

Downtown Louisville businesses reopen after 3rd mass shooting of the year
Downtown Louisville businesses reopen after 3rd mass shooting of the year
REPLAY: Funeral service for legendary Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum
REPLAY: Funeral service for legendary Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum
Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Denny Crum (Source: University of Louisville Athletics)
REPLAY: Funeral service for legendary Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum