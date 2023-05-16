Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man sentenced to life without parole for 2017 double murder

Daquan Lampkins shot and killed 29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron on April...
Daquan Lampkins shot and killed 29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron on April 14, 2017 according to court documents.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was charged with murder for the shooting deaths of two people back in April 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

After a week of trial, a jury returned a guilty verdict for Daquan Lampkins on two counts of murder, one count of a violation of a protective order and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Court documents state Lampkins shot and killed 29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron on April 14.

Police found Jones shot in the back inside Carron’s apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Louisville Metro EMS.

Eyewitnesses said during the incident, Carron left her apartment and was chased down the street by Lampkins. Carron was killed outside a neighbor’s door while trying to run for cover.

Carron was found shot multiple times and was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Lampkins was Carron’s ex-boyfriend and admitted to police he had an emergency protective order against him that he violated.

Officials searched Carron’s apartment and also found an infant child in the bedroom who was unharmed.

Lampkins’ cell phone and vehicle placed him at the scene of the murders, officials stated.

The jury recommended life in prison without parole for his two murder charges, as well as 10 years in prison for his charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and 12 months for violating a protective order.

Each count will run consecutively, the jury recommended.

Lampkins’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 24.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

