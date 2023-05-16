Man killed in Park Hill shooting identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man shot and killed in the Park Hill neighborhood on Wednesday has been identified by officials.

Tyron Bowling, 34, died from injuries sustained in the shooting in the 2100 block of West Burnett Avenue, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday on reports of a shooting. Bowling was found shot in the rear alley of the location.

He was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

