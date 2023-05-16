Contact Troubleshooters
Man killed in Park Hill shooting identified by coroner

Man shot to death after shooting in Park Hill neighborhood
Man shot to death after shooting in Park Hill neighborhood(Marc Wilson WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man shot and killed in the Park Hill neighborhood on Wednesday has been identified by officials.

Tyron Bowling, 34, died from injuries sustained in the shooting in the 2100 block of West Burnett Avenue, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday on reports of a shooting. Bowling was found shot in the rear alley of the location.

He was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

