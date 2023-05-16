Contact Troubleshooters
Michael Adams wins Republican candidacy for Secretary of State

Secretary of State Michael Adams (R)
Secretary of State Michael Adams (R)(Campaign Photo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Incumbent Michael Adams has won the Republican candidacy for Secretary of State in Tuesday’s primary elections.

He was one of three candidates, including Stephen Knipper and Allen Maricle.

Adams has served as Kentucky Secretary of State since 2020.

Election Results: Ky. 2023 Primaries

He will face off against Democratic nominee Charles “Buddy” Wheatley in November’s general election.

This story will be updated.

