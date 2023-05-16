Michael Adams wins Republican candidacy for Secretary of State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Incumbent Michael Adams has won the Republican candidacy for Secretary of State in Tuesday’s primary elections.

He was one of three candidates, including Stephen Knipper and Allen Maricle.

Adams has served as Kentucky Secretary of State since 2020.

He will face off against Democratic nominee Charles “Buddy” Wheatley in November’s general election.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.