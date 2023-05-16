Norton Healthcare works to restore full operations after cyber-hack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare sent an update Monday that said they are still working to restore full operations after a cyberattack.

The cyber-attack happened on Map 9, causing Norton to take systems offline as a precaution to protect the network after receiving suspicious communication.

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Renee Murphy said the investigation into this incident continues, however, the extensive process takes time to complete.

The desktop email has since been restored.

Murphy said safe and high-quality patient care continues, and teams are currently following protocols for times when systems are down.

The release asked for the community’s patience as the work toward full network operations continues.

