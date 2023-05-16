Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Old National Bank memorial cleared

Old National Bank memorial cleared
Old National Bank memorial cleared(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A little over a month later, the memorial set out on the steps in front of Old National Bank has been cleared.

The memorial was placed in honor of the victims killed in the mass shooting on April 10.

For weeks, people would come to lay flowers and letters for the victims’ families outside the bank to pay respects.

Five people were killed and eight people were injured in the shooting at Old National Bank that Monday morning.

Of those injured were three Louisville officers, including Officer Nickolas Wilt. Wilt was sent to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the head responding to the shooting.

In his family’s latest update, Wilt was transferred on Wednesday to begin neurological rehabilitation.

Old National Bank has not said why the memorial has been cleared.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
21-year-old man shot, killed at Shively Animal Clinic identified
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
1 person dead after shooting at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively police address rumors surrounding Animal Clinic shooting, claims possible self-defense
Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching

Latest News

Randy Lankford is facing three felony theft charges and two misdemeanor theft charges in...
Jeffersonville funeral home director plans to plead guilty to criminal charges
Daquan Lampkins shot and killed 29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron on April...
Louisville man sentenced to life without parole for 2017 double murder
Voters across Jefferson County didn’t let the rain stop them from casting their ballot in...
Jefferson County voters talk about coming to vote in primary election
One Kentucky woman is celebrating after winning the largest Instant Play prize in Kentucky...
‘Totally changed our lives’: Ky. woman wins more than $500K from lottery instant play