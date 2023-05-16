Polls closing in Ky. for Primary Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several Kentucky counties have closed polls for the primaries on Tuesday evening, with election results expected to come in the next few hours.

The race for Kentucky governor is not the only race in Tuesday’s primaries. There are also the positions of secretary of state, treasurer and auditor up for grabs.

The three candidates for secretary of state are current Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, Stephen Knipper and Allen Maricle.

For State Treasurer, the candidates include Andrew Cooperrider, Mark Metcalf, and OJ Oleka.

And lastly, the candidates for the position of auditor of public accounts are Allison Ball and Derek Petteys

Polls will be open until 6 p.m. local time. If you are in line, you will be allowed to vote.

Voters must be a registered Republican or Democrat.

