Weapons detection system demo set up in JCPS High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 20 guns have been found on Jefferson County Public School campuses so far this school year.

Now the public is getting a look at a system that could solve this problem.

The district will be using the Evolv security system to find guns and other weapons before they can make it into schools.

It’s already up and running at Butler High School, and on Tuesday, people came to see how it works.

The system uses artificial intelligence to find things like guns and explosives.

It can scan around 2,000 people an hour.

One JCPS principal explained why that speed is so important.

“It’s a very seamless process,” Knight Middle School principal Christel Lanier said. “I think it’s very innocuous. What we don’t want is students coming into the building and having the hassle to start out their school day. We want this to be a very seamless transition into school so that it doesn’t interrupt the flow of our day.”

The system will cost the district about $6.5 million.

