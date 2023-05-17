Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Addie and Baylor Foundation organize book giveaway for Portland Elementary students

Students at Portland Elementary School are getting a head start on summer reading through a...
Students at Portland Elementary School are getting a head start on summer reading through a partnership with a Louisville-based nonprofit and the Scholastic Book Fair.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Portland Elementary School are getting a head start on summer reading through a partnership with a Louisville-based nonprofit and the Scholastic Book Fair.

The Addie and Baylor Foundation organized an event on Wednesday to give away two free books to each student during the school’s book fair

Lauren Kirchgessner, Addie and Baylor’s mother and co-founder of the Addie and Baylor Foundation alongside her husband, Matt, said the giveaway was inspired by their children’s love for reading.

The two children were tragically killed in a crash back in Dec. 2020 while playing miniature golf on vacation in Panama City Beach.

Kirchgessner said the organization is grateful to pass along the gift of reading to other Louisville children.

“It just warms our hearts,” Kirchgessner said. “Our children loved their books and loved to read, and so when they come in and they’re smiling and they’re happy to take home their two free books, it really just warms their hearts.”

Earlier in the week, the Addie and Baylor Foundation presented a $15,000 check to First Tee of Louisville that will go towards programs empowering youth through golf.

For more information on the Addie and Baylor Foundation, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively police address rumors surrounding Animal Clinic shooting, claims possible self-defense
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Daquan Lampkins shot and killed 29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron on April...
Louisville man sentenced to life without parole for 2017 double murder
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching

Latest News

Walk For Wishes is a nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser that celebrates the more than 500,000...
Make a wish come true by walking for wishes
Officer Nickolas Wilt is making progress after his first week in a rehabilitation facility.
Officer Nickolas Wilt showing ‘signs of improvement’ in rehab, police say
Red pandas have not been at the Louisville Zoo since the 1970s.
Louisville Zoo unveils latest addition: Sundara the red panda
Red pandas have not been at the Louisville Zoo since the 1970s.
Louisville Zoo unveils latest addition: Sundara the red panda