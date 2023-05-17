Addie and Baylor Foundation organize book giveaway for Portland Elementary students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Portland Elementary School are getting a head start on summer reading through a partnership with a Louisville-based nonprofit and the Scholastic Book Fair.

The Addie and Baylor Foundation organized an event on Wednesday to give away two free books to each student during the school’s book fair

Lauren Kirchgessner, Addie and Baylor’s mother and co-founder of the Addie and Baylor Foundation alongside her husband, Matt, said the giveaway was inspired by their children’s love for reading.

The two children were tragically killed in a crash back in Dec. 2020 while playing miniature golf on vacation in Panama City Beach.

Kirchgessner said the organization is grateful to pass along the gift of reading to other Louisville children.

“It just warms our hearts,” Kirchgessner said. “Our children loved their books and loved to read, and so when they come in and they’re smiling and they’re happy to take home their two free books, it really just warms their hearts.”

Earlier in the week, the Addie and Baylor Foundation presented a $15,000 check to First Tee of Louisville that will go towards programs empowering youth through golf.

