Allen County votes in favor of alcohol sales

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County voters have decided to allow alcohol sales in the county following Election Day Tuesday.

This will mark the first time in 103 years that alcohol sales have been made legal in Allen County. 60 days following the official result from Allen County Clerk, Sarah Constant, will mark the official end of prohibition for the county.

Over those 60 days, the county attorney will work to appoint an ABC Administrator, who is then in charge of issuing alcohol licenses to businesses that are interested and able to sell alcohol on their premises.

Rob Herrington, one of the leaders of the ‘Vote Yes’ side, said, “This is the first step in the puzzle to allow Allen County to grow and prosper. And now, we need both sides of this vote to come together and help us to get this community to grow.”

The yes votes were 3,053 while 2,290 people voted no.

According to Allen County voting officials, this is the final tally of all the votes for this measure.

We will have more information as it is released.

