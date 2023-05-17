Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Allen County votes in favor of alcohol sales

According to Allen County voting officials, this is the final tally of all the votes for this measure.
By Will Whaley and Derek Parham
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County voters have decided to allow alcohol sales in the county following Election Day Tuesday.

This will mark the first time in 103 years that alcohol sales have been made legal in Allen County. 60 days following the official result from Allen County Clerk, Sarah Constant, will mark the official end of prohibition for the county.

Over those 60 days, the county attorney will work to appoint an ABC Administrator, who is then in charge of issuing alcohol licenses to businesses that are interested and able to sell alcohol on their premises.

Rob Herrington, one of the leaders of the ‘Vote Yes’ side, said, “This is the first step in the puzzle to allow Allen County to grow and prosper. And now, we need both sides of this vote to come together and help us to get this community to grow.”

The yes votes were 3,053 while 2,290 people voted no.

According to Allen County voting officials, this is the final tally of all the votes for this measure.

We will have more information as it is released.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively police address rumors surrounding Animal Clinic shooting, claims possible self-defense
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
21-year-old man shot, killed at Shively Animal Clinic identified
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant midweek
Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass
Ky. Education Commissioner not selected for Baltimore superintendent position
They will face off in November in the race for Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner.
Jonathan Shell, Sierra Enlow to face off in race for Ky. Agriculture Commissioner
Body builder works his way back into competition following back surgery
Body builder works his way back into competition following back surgery