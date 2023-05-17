Contact Troubleshooters
Broadway show ‘Hadestown’ comes to Louisville

The Broadway show shares the tales of Orpheus and Eurydice as well as King Hades and his wife...
The Broadway show shares the tales of Orpheus and Eurydice as well as King Hades and his wife Persephone.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The award-winning masterpiece Hadestown is in Louisville this week until Sunday.

The Broadway show shares the tales of Orpheus and Eurydice as well as King Hades and his wife Persephone.

It stared to gain attention before the pandemic hit back in March of 2020.

The show has also earned itself eight Tony Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Lead actors from the cast shared how honored they are to be a part of this production and how it could be life-changing for both the audience and the performers.

“It’s amazing because you really never know how you’re going to touch somebody with the show that you’re doing and the different areas that you get to perform in,” the actor who plays Hades, Matthew Quinn said. “It is something that I think a lot of performers, if they have the opportunity to travel, to have the experience of touring, they always say yes because it can really change the way you experience humanity not only as a person, but as a performer.”

Hadestown is at the Kentucky Center through May 21. For tickets, show times or more information, click or tap here.

