Developer takes feedback for newly proposed homes, apartments in southern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LDG Development is proposing to build more than 70 homes and 400 apartments on a plot of 74 acres of land on Cooper Chapel Road in southern Jefferson County.

The developer said they will be presenting these renderings at public meeting Wednesday night for the community to learn more at 6:30 p.m. at the City of Heritage Creek Meeting Room at 8700 Justice Way.

Across the street from the lot are newly constructed homes. Neighbors said they worry about the area’s traffic, crowding and diminishing property value.

”People here, they don’t stop especially here at the stop sign,” one neighbor said. “They don’t understand it is a two-way stop and not a three-way. It got the point where my daughter... the bus driver actually... he is not allowed to but he does it anyway, he comes here to pick her up in front of the house.”

“Traffic, a lot of congestion, a lot of traffic,” a neighbor said. ”It’s really busy, especially, you know, rush hour time. Between 4 and 5, especially just out here by the little T-section.”

LDG said they have been working on the project with the city the last couple years because more affordable options are needed to address Louisville’s housing crisis.

”That is an area of our community that has has significant growth,” Christi Lanier-Robinson with LDG Development said. “And most of it has been single family homes. Well, we know for a variety of reasons people want to live in multi-family housing. Or, you know, maybe they are a new college kid and they are not ready to invest in a house, and quite frankly they cant afford to invest in a house. So this is going to put almost 430 units of brand new quality housing into the pipeline.”

LDG said they are working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to come up with a solution.

The developer said they won’t be voting at the meeting Wednesday evening. Instead, it’s a chance for them to join city leaders and KYTC to present their proposal and take feedback.

