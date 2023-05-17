FORECAST: Hazy skies thanks to Canadian wildfire smoke

WEATHER HEADLINES

Hazy skies continue for next 24 hours thanks to wildfire smoke from Alberta, Canada

Rain arrives Friday night

Mainly dry next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While skies will be clear, the high, thin haze from wildfires in Alberta, Canada will continue. Thankfully this smoke will be too high in the sky to cause any air quality problems for us. Lows tonight will be cool, dropping into the 40s by early Thursday.

Thursday is another picture-perfect day, save for the haze from the Canadian wildfire smoke that will continue to hang around aloft. Expect sunshine and highs in the 70s during the day.

Clouds start to move into the region Thursday night ahead of our next system. A few isolated showers are possible in our Southern Kentucky counties by early Friday morning.

Friday will be a cloudier affair than the last few days, but the bulk of any rainfall looks to hold off until closer to and just after sunset. Highs on Friday will be in the 80s before the rain arrives.

Rain will continue into early Saturday morning, but part ways with us by sunrise. This leaves most of Saturday dry and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Next week we’ll see progressively warmer air make its way in as a ridge of high presssure builds over the Eastern US. This will also mean the return of humidity and small afternoon storm chances by late next week. Overall, rain chances after Saturday morning look very low in the forecast ahead.

