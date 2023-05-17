Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Hazy skies thanks to Canadian wildfire smoke

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hazy skies continue for next 24 hours thanks to wildfire smoke from Alberta, Canada
  • Rain arrives Friday night
  • Mainly dry next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While skies will be clear, the high, thin haze from wildfires in Alberta, Canada will continue. Thankfully this smoke will be too high in the sky to cause any air quality problems for us. Lows tonight will be cool, dropping into the 40s by early Thursday.

Thursday is another picture-perfect day, save for the haze from the Canadian wildfire smoke that will continue to hang around aloft. Expect sunshine and highs in the 70s during the day.

Clouds start to move into the region Thursday night ahead of our next system. A few isolated showers are possible in our Southern Kentucky counties by early Friday morning.

Friday will be a cloudier affair than the last few days, but the bulk of any rainfall looks to hold off until closer to and just after sunset. Highs on Friday will be in the 80s before the rain arrives.

Rain will continue into early Saturday morning, but part ways with us by sunrise. This leaves most of Saturday dry and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Next week we’ll see progressively warmer air make its way in as a ridge of high presssure builds over the Eastern US. This will also mean the return of humidity and small afternoon storm chances by late next week. Overall, rain chances after Saturday morning look very low in the forecast ahead.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Most Read

Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively police address rumors surrounding Animal Clinic shooting, claims possible self-defense
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Daquan Lampkins shot and killed 29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron on April...
Louisville man sentenced to life without parole for 2017 double murder
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, May 17, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/9
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana
Tornado damage in New Albany, Indiana.
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana