Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Sunny and warm midweek; Rain returns Friday

The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.(Source: WAVE News)
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Canadian wildfire smoke keeps skies hazy
  • Rain chances return Friday
  • Much warmer weather arrives next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be a bit hazy today due to Canadian wildfire smoke overhead. Otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine today as we warm into the 70s.

Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures slide into the 40s.

The sunny and dry weather sticks around Thursday. Highs max out near 80° tomorrow afternoon.

Clouds start to move into the region Thursday night ahead of our next system. A few isolated showers are possible in our Kentucky counties.

While a few showers are possible during the day Friday, our main rain chance arrives with the front Friday night into Saturday morning.

Sunday looks dry, cooler and pleasant before we see a significant warming trend through next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively police address rumors surrounding Animal Clinic shooting, claims possible self-defense
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Daquan Lampkins shot and killed 29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron on April...
Louisville man sentenced to life without parole for 2017 double murder
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, May 17, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/9
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana
Tornado damage in New Albany, Indiana.
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana