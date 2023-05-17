FORECAST: Sunny and warm midweek; Rain returns Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Canadian wildfire smoke keeps skies hazy

Rain chances return Friday

Much warmer weather arrives next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be a bit hazy today due to Canadian wildfire smoke overhead. Otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine today as we warm into the 70s.

Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures slide into the 40s.

The sunny and dry weather sticks around Thursday. Highs max out near 80° tomorrow afternoon.

Clouds start to move into the region Thursday night ahead of our next system. A few isolated showers are possible in our Kentucky counties.

While a few showers are possible during the day Friday, our main rain chance arrives with the front Friday night into Saturday morning.

Sunday looks dry, cooler and pleasant before we see a significant warming trend through next week.

