Gerina Whethers named Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney

On May 17, 2023, Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Gerina D. Whethers, of Louisville, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for Jefferson County. She will fill out the term of Tom Wine, who died on May 6.(Source: Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An African American woman has been named as the top prosecutor in Jefferson County.

Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Gerina D. Whethers, of Louisville, as Commonwealth’s Attorney. Whethers will fill out the term of Tom Wine, who died on May 6.

“I am humbled and grateful to Gov. Beshear for this opportunity to lead one of the most important roles for our citizens. I look forward to my professional career coming full circle and returning home to my city,” Whethers said. “Prosecutors have a unique way of protecting our citizens while reflecting our community values. Building crucial relationships while maintaining those values is what I bring to our resilient city. From victim services, especially for our seniors and youth, to mental health services – our families, our younger generation, our community and our law enforcement deserve loyalty and commitment to cohesive change, and I look forward to being part of that change.”

Whethers is a graduate of the University of Louisville receiving her Bachelor of Arts in political science and law degree. She has 20 years of public service which includes serving as a prosecutor in the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office. Before being appointed as Commonwealth’s Attorney, she was secretary of the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet, having been one of Gov. Beshear’s first appointments in December 2019.

Whethers’ appointment becomes effective on Friday, May 19.

