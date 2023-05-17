Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana Supreme Court upholds life sentence for man convicted in murder, cannibalism case

FILE: Joseph Oberhansley
FILE: Joseph Oberhansley
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Joseph Oberhansley’s life sentence for the killing of his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has been upheld by the Indiana Supreme Court on Wednesday.

According to our partners at the News & Tribune, Oberhansley’s attorney looked to have the sentence of life in prison without parole revised, claiming Oberhansley’s mental health was not taken into consideration.

Supreme Court Justice Christopher Goff ruled on Wednesday that the jury did “make the necessary weighing determination” in returning a proper verdict and sentence for Oberhansley.

“I am happy that this hard-fought trial verdict and sentence was upheld by the Indiana Supreme Court,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull told News & Tribune on Wednesday. “I hope that the family of the victim can rest a bit easier now that the result of the proceedings has been reviewed and upheld.”

Oberhansley was convicted in Oct. 2020 for the Sept. 2014 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, in Clark County.

Blanton’s body was found by officers who went to her home for a welfare check, claiming co-workers were concerned when she didn’t show up for work.

Oberhansley was found outside during the welfare check looking “nervous,” according to court documents. Police found a bloody knife in Oberhansley’s pocket and noticed blood found throughout the house.

Blanton’s body was found in the bathtub.

Police said they had went by the home earlier that morning on a domestic disturbance call, where Blanton told officers she had changed the locks and wanted Oberhansley to leave the property.

Officers said they had watched Oberhansley leave that morning.

Oberhansley claimed following the verdict in 2020 that he was innocent and told reporters outside the courtroom that the charges wouldn’t stand, as he claimed Blanton was killed by two men who broke into her house.

