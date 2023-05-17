Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS middle school students visit Humana to learn about nursing careers

A group of 7th grade students had a chance to observe health care professionals and learn about future nursing careers.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of 7th grade students had a chance to observe health care professionals and learn about future nursing careers.

Students with the Grace M. James Academy of Excellence spent the day at Humana Tower in downtown Louisville on Wednesday to learn about the history of nursing and hear nurses tell their stories.

Several of Humana’s Black women leaders met with the students for lunch to discuss their success and opportunities in health care.

With nurses in high demand in the health care field, Humana said it hopes the program spurs interest in nursing and health care as a career option.

We really need to build the pipeline, and we need to widen that pipeline,” Kathy Driscoll, Chief Nursing Officer at Humana said. “So that people who have never thought about nursing as a career or other health care careers will start thinking, ‘Hey, this is a possibility for me. This is something that I can do.’”

Humana said it currently employs more than 10,000 nurses across its many health care service segments, including home health, senior-focused primary care and pharmacy services.

