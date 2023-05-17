Kentucky State Fair unveils 2023 dates, inaugural BEERFEST experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is heading back to Louisville this August with new experiences, great musical acts and much more for the whole family.

This year’s fair is happening from Aug. 17 through Aug. 27 with the theme “Summer Summed Up,” according to a release.

There will be a wide variety of entertainment options, food choices and loads of attractions within the Kentucky Expo Center, including the newly announced BEERFEST happening on Aug. 19 in partnership with the Louisville Ale Trail.

BEERFEST will allow fairgoers 21 and up to sample beers from up to 20 different craft breweries from the commonwealth of Kentucky.

“The beer scene in Kentucky is something worth celebrating together,” David Satterly, co-founder of the Louisville Ale Trail said in a release. “Our team is excited to partner with the State Fair and organize BEERFEST, which will give fairgoers a chance to experience some of the best Kentucky-made craft beers.”

The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series is also making its return to the Kentucky State Fair.

With admission to the fair, guests will be able to enjoy free concerts from acts such as Chris Janson and Alex Miller on Aug. 17, Morris Day and the Time with special guest Tag Team on Aug. 18 and the Happy Together Tour on Aug. 22.

“We are proud to partner with the Kentucky State Fair for the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, and we love that we can give back to our community in a way that brings people together,” Travis Doster, VP of Communications at Texas Roadhouse said in a release. “Just like our menu items at Texas Roadhouse, the concerts will offer something for everyone with a variety of musical genres each night.”

Early bird admission tickets, including parking at the Kentucky Expo Center, are on sale now for $9 online, at participating Kroger stores and at the Kentucky Expo Center box office.

Wristbands to the Thrill Ville and Midway area are available for $30 online, at participating Kroger stores and at the Kentucky Expo Center box office from now through Aug. 16.

BEERFEST wristbands will be available at a later date.

