Ky. Education Commissioner not selected for Baltimore superintendent position

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass will not be getting a superintendent job in Maryland.

Last week, Glass confirmed to WKYT that he was one of the four finalists to be superintendent of Baltimore County Schools.

On Tuesday, Baltimore County Public Schools posted to Twitter that the district’s current deputy superintendent, Dr. Myriam Yarbrough, has gotten that job.

Glass became a target of Republican candidates for governor during this election, but he says that had no impact on him looking for work in other states.

