Large police presence at Frankfort Dept. of Transportation building

By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in Frankfort.

According to the State Journal, law enforcement officials are working the scene of a possible active shooter at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet building at 200 Mero St.

They say dispatch received a call just before 3 p.m. Wednesday that there was an active shooter in the building. Shortly after, employees in the building were evacuated as Frankfort Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police law enforcement officials worked to clear the building.

The Frankfort Police Department posted on Facebook that there is no confirmation of any active shooter, casualties, or anyone injured at the Transportation Cabinet. They have responded to the area and are clearing and searching the location.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, a spokesperson for the police department later confirmed that the building had been cleared.

They say Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller said there was allegedly a shooting on nearby Holmes Street. Mueller said the incident was over and it had started after people heard gunshots.

We have a crew on the scene.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

