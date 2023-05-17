Contact Troubleshooters
Longtime Louisville Fire Chief retiring in August; new fire chief appointed

Louisville Fire Chief Gregory Frederick announced he will be retiring in August after four...
Louisville Fire Chief Gregory Frederick announced he will be retiring in August after four decades in service with the Louisville Fire Department.(Louisville Division of Fire)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Chief Gregory Frederick announced he will be retiring in August after four decades in service with the Louisville Fire Department.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning alongside Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg and other fire department officials outside LFD headquarters on West Jefferson Street.

“Today is a big day for the Louisville Fire Department as we thank one amazing leader for his service and also welcome aboard a new chief,” Greenberg said. “Chief Frederick has done an outstanding job serving our community for decades. Our city owes him a great debt, and I, along with our entire community, want to offer our most sincere thanks to him. Louisville Fire and our city are better off for his commitment, and he leaves tremendous shoes to fill.”

Frederick started as a volunteer firefighter back in 1978 at only 16 years old and first joined the Louisville Division of Fire in 1984. He served as a company commander and district chief before becoming the department’s fire chief in 1999.

Greenberg’s office said Frederick oversaw numerous expansions and accolades with the fire department including implementation of new technologies and earning recognition from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

On August 1, battalion chief Brian O’Neill will become the department’s new fire chief. He has served the department for more than 20 years and has also served for a decade as president of the Louisville Professional Firefighters.

(Story continues below)

Louisville firefighter Brian O'Neill (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Louisville firefighter Brian O'Neill (Source: WAVE 3 News)

“I promise that I will work hard every day to continue to earn this,” O’Neill said. “To the men and women of the Louisville Fire Department, I will do the best job that I can, and I expect you to do the same.”

“Louisville is fortunate to have Brian O’Neill as our new chief, and he will do a great job in helping to ensure the safety of our entire community,” Greenberg said. “Mr. O’Neill’s knowledge, leadership and commitment to professionalism will guide this  vital public safety department, but also will help keep Louisvillians safe during emergencies. We look forward to his leadership and continued service to the community.”

Before joining Louisville Fire, O’Neill served in the United States Marine Corps from 1992 to 2000. He and his wife Carmen have three children, with two attending college and one serving overseas with the United States Marine Corps.

O’Neill said one priority when he takes over as chief is to oversee recruitment and retention within the department.

