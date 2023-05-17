Louisville man federally indicted for bomb hoax, assaulting federal officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been federally charged after allegedly threatening a bomb was inside an Internal Revenue Service facility and assaulting three Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration officers.

Cameron Hyatt, 29, was indicted with one count of violating a federal law prohibiting false information and hoaxes and three counts of assaulting federal officers, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents state Hyatt is believed to have threatened to bomb an Internal Revenue Service processing facility on April 17 where he previously worked as a contract employee.

Three days later, Hyatt is accused of assaulting, resisting or impeding three special agents with the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

Hyatt was arrested on a federal criminal complaint on April 20. He remains in federal custody within the Oldham County Detention Center.

If convicted, Hyatt faces a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison, the Department of Justice said.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 23.

