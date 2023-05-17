Louisville welcomes adaptive sports advocates to town for annual conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Move United Educational Conference was in Louisville this year.

Each visitor came looking to bring back the best ideas to make sure sports in their communities are as inclusive as possible.

Move United is a non-profit aimed at helping people with disabilities participate in sports and recreation.

The conference is a chance to bounce ideas off one another.

Executive director Glenn Merry said Louisville is a fitting place to have these discussions.

“Kentucky is an area that does fantastic research, great academics in adaptive sports,” Merry said, “and what we’re trying to do is infuse some energy and get more people creating adaptive sports programs and getting more people active in this space.”

Merry said the International Paralympics are coming back to the United States in 2028 and he wants to make sure young athletes know all about them.

Conference attendees include former Paralympic athletes, adaptive sports organizations and even a delegation from Africa which plans to bring back certain practices to implement there.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.