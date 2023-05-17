Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville welcomes adaptive sports advocates to town for annual conference

Each visitor came looking to bring back the best ideas to make sure sports in their communities are as inclusive as possible.
By Sean Baute
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Move United Educational Conference was in Louisville this year.

Each visitor came looking to bring back the best ideas to make sure sports in their communities are as inclusive as possible.

Move United is a non-profit aimed at helping people with disabilities participate in sports and recreation.

The conference is a chance to bounce ideas off one another.

Executive director Glenn Merry said Louisville is a fitting place to have these discussions.

“Kentucky is an area that does fantastic research, great academics in adaptive sports,” Merry said, “and what we’re trying to do is infuse some energy and get more people creating adaptive sports programs and getting more people active in this space.”

Merry said the International Paralympics are coming back to the United States in 2028 and he wants to make sure young athletes know all about them.

Conference attendees include former Paralympic athletes, adaptive sports organizations and even a delegation from Africa which plans to bring back certain practices to implement there.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively police address rumors surrounding Animal Clinic shooting, claims possible self-defense
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching
Daquan Lampkins shot and killed 29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron on April...
Louisville man sentenced to life without parole for 2017 double murder

Latest News

LDG Development is proposing to build more than 70 homes and 400 apartments on a plot of 74...
Developer takes feedback for newly proposed homes, apartments in southern Jefferson County
A New Chapel ambulance waits outside the hospital in New Albany
Troubleshooters: Floyd County ambulance response times slower than required
Pretrial date set for officer in Breonna Taylor case
National interest in the Cameron/Beshear matchup is a possible test of GOP stamina in a...
National attention on Kentucky race for Governor