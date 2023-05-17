Make a wish come true by walking for wishes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Hundreds of people will be taking part in a walk this weekend to make wishes come true for children fighting critical illnesses.

Walk For Wishes is a nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser. It celebrates the more than 500,000 wishes that have already been granted while raising funds for future wishes.

The family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, May 20 at Kentucky Kingdom. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and with the walk stepping off at 10 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine.

Every walker who participates gets to enjoy Kentucky Kingdom for free following the walk. Teams that raise more than $100 will get an additional ticket to the park for a different day.

More than 400 people have already signed up. If you want to register for Walk for Wishes, click here.

