Man accused of getting teen pregnant, disposing of baby’s body after birth
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man in Scott County is accused of getting a 15-year-old pregnant and then disposing of the baby’s body after the birth.
According to an arrest citation, 21-year-old Damian Holtzclaw is facing multiple charges, including concealing the birth of an infant and abuse of a corpse.
Holtzclaw is being held at the Woodford County Detention Center. His arrest citation says the juvenile is a co-defendant in the case. It also says the two claim that the infant was stillborn.
The sheriff’s office says this is connected with the discovery of human remains in a shallow grave on a property in the 5000 block of Paris Pike back in December 2022.
