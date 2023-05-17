Man accused of getting teen pregnant, disposing of baby’s body after birth

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man in Scott County is accused of getting a 15-year-old pregnant and then disposing of the baby’s body after the birth.

According to an arrest citation, 21-year-old Damian Holtzclaw is facing multiple charges, including concealing the birth of an infant and abuse of a corpse.

Holtzclaw is being held at the Woodford County Detention Center. His arrest citation says the juvenile is a co-defendant in the case. It also says the two claim that the infant was stillborn.

The sheriff’s office says this is connected with the discovery of human remains in a shallow grave on a property in the 5000 block of Paris Pike back in December 2022.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.