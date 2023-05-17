Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man accused of getting teen pregnant, disposing of baby’s body after birth

Damian Holtzclaw, 21.
Damian Holtzclaw, 21.(Woodford Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man in Scott County is accused of getting a 15-year-old pregnant and then disposing of the baby’s body after the birth.

According to an arrest citation, 21-year-old Damian Holtzclaw is facing multiple charges, including concealing the birth of an infant and abuse of a corpse.

Holtzclaw is being held at the Woodford County Detention Center. His arrest citation says the juvenile is a co-defendant in the case. It also says the two claim that the infant was stillborn.

The sheriff’s office says this is connected with the discovery of human remains in a shallow grave on a property in the 5000 block of Paris Pike back in December 2022.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching
Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Daquan Lampkins shot and killed 29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron on April...
Louisville man sentenced to life without parole for 2017 double murder
FILE: Kentucky State Fair
Kentucky State Fair unveils 2023 dates, inaugural BEERFEST experience

Latest News

FORECAST: Warm & sunny before Friday rain chances
These are just some of the rare kinds of sneakers you'll see at this weekend's event!
Huge sneaker convention coming to Louisville this weekend
Boyd was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend in 2021.
Woman who was shot multiple times tells her story as part of exhibit
Three PRP High School students signed for their first jobs as welders with WireCrafters.
WireCrafters signing day at PRP High School kickstarts 3 students’ careers
Man in hospital after shooting in PRP