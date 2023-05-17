Contact Troubleshooters
Norton Healthcare working with FBI to determine origin of suspicious network activity

By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a “cyber event” where suspicious activity was noted by Norton Healthcare staff, the health care provider is now working with the FBI to determine its origin.

On May 9, Norton Healthcare said it noted some suspicious activity on its devices and also received a threatening fax on that day.

Several networks have remained offline after discovering the suspicious activity.

Norton’s security team is still working to determine what parts of the network have been placed at risk.

“Right now we are working to determine what exactly might have transpired,” Renee Murphy, Norton Healthcare Communications Officer said. “What may have happened. Once we noticed some suspicious activity on our network and then the following communication we received. So we are determining what exactly transpired. What happened as we proactively and as a precaution took our networks offline.”

On Monday, Norton Healthcare said it restored all desktop email service but still has more work to do before getting all network operations online.

Murphy previously said teams are currently following protocols for times when systems are down. The outage is also not affecting patient care within the health care system.

