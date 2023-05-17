Police: Man hospitalized after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is recovering following a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, when officers were called to the 1600 block of South 11th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Officers arrived and found an adult man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Further investigation revealed the shooting actually took place nearby in the 1600 block of Moore Court.

LMPD said its Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.