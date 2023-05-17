Pretrial date set for officer in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The dates continue to roll for the trial of one of the officers accused in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Brett Hankison, who fired several shots through Taylor’s apartment and that of her neighbor’s the night of the raid, is facing federal civil rights violations.

On Wednesday, the date for the pre-trial hearing to begin was set to October 30th. It had previously been pushed back as attorneys claimed they needed more time to go through documents related to the case.

The amount of paperwork amounts to about 300,000 pages according to prosecutors.

Hankison was previously acquitted of state wanton endangerment charges related to the shooting. That charge claimed Hankison had endangered the lives of Taylor’s neighbors when he fired several shots, some of which entered the adjoining apartment.

Hankison is one of four former LMPD Officers facing federal civil rights violations in relation to Taylor’s case.

