Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Suspicious’ man in Maine middle school offers needles to student in girls’ restroom, police say

Officers approached the man and found he had offered hypodermic needles to a student inside the...
Officers approached the man and found he had offered hypodermic needles to a student inside the girls’ restroom.(OKRAD/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (Gray News) – A suspicious man entered a Maine middle school building and offered needles to a student inside the girls’ restroom, police said.

According to the Portland Police Department, officers were dispatched to King Middle School on Monday morning for a report of a suspicious man in the building.

Officers approached the man and found he had offered hypodermic needles to a student inside the girls’ restroom.

Police said the man, identified as 43-year-old Jacob Horwitch, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, violation of privacy, and refusing to submit to arrest using physical force.

Records show he is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

According to WMTW, school officials said at a board meeting Tuesday night that Horwitch entered the school through a side door that a teacher had left propped open while students had class outside.

Co-superintendent Aaron Townsend said the teacher did not follow protocols by leaving the door open, allowing access to the building.

“We are following up with this individual in terms of appropriate accountability,” Townsend said at the meeting, WMTW reports.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively police address rumors surrounding Animal Clinic shooting, claims possible self-defense
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Daquan Lampkins shot and killed 29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron on April...
Louisville man sentenced to life without parole for 2017 double murder
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching

Latest News

The officer was in a marked cruiser when the suspect, on foot, abruptly entered the roadway and...
Chief: Man shot by police ran at ‘full sprint’ toward officer while holding sword over head
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police: Man hospitalized after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
Norton Healthcare
Norton Healthcare working with FBI to determine origin of suspicious network activity
A New York man apparently trying to kill himself on the Staten Island ferry was saved by police...
VIDEO: Man rescued after apparently trying to jump off ferry