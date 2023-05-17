Contact Troubleshooters
Taco Luchador’s new Jeffersontown location now open

A Louisville-based taco restaurant has moved into its new location in Jeffersontown and is now...
A Louisville-based taco restaurant has moved into its new location in Jeffersontown and is now open for hungry guests.(Ole Hospitality Group)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based taco restaurant has moved into its new location in Jeffersontown and is now open for hungry guests.

The new location at 10305 Taylorsville Road opened to the public on May 17 in the former home of Royals Hot Chicken.

Last week, the restaurant closed its location in the Stonybrook Village Center to make way for the new location, which owners said is larger and offers a bigger patio area.

With the new location, Taco Luchador said it is debuting new menu items first in Jeffersontown that will later be added to the Highlands and St. Matthews locations.

The new items include a “Nacho-Wey” (choice of tinga, barbacoa, veggie, carnitas, chorizo on a choice of pork rings, chicharron, or spiced fries served with cheese dip, refried black beans, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions, queso ranchero, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, cilantro, and roasted tomato), new seafood bowls and the Tlayuda open quesadilla.

Hours for the Jeffersontown location are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

