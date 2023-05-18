Contact Troubleshooters
24-year-old man killed in Park Hill neighborhood shooting identified

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have confirmed the identity of a man who died following a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

24-year-old Vicxon Gray died from injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue in a rear driveway, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to a report of a person down in the area around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. EMS pronounced the man dead on arrival.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

