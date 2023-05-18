Chane Behanan, former UofL forward, joins championship teammates in The Basketball Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another University of Louisville basketball star player will be joining the winner-take-all event The Basketball Tournament (TBT) scheduled to play in Louisville this July.

Behanan, a forward who played with the Cards from 2011 to 2013, will be joining the tournament’s Louisville team, titled “The Ville,” according to an announcement.

Louisville’s TBT roster also features alumni players such as Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, Wayne Blackshear, Dillon Avare and more who will be competing in the 64-team tournament for a $1 million prize.

Behanan was a McDonald’s All-American player in 2011 and started in 74 out of 91 career games during his three seasons in Louisville.

The Ville serves as a host team for the Louisville Regional games that will be played at Freedom Hall from July 25 through July 31.

TBT’s semifinals and championship game location will be announced at a later date.

Tickets to the Louisville Regional and quarterfinals game can be purchased here.

