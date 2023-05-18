Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Chane Behanan, former UofL forward, joins championship teammates in The Basketball Tournament

FILE: Chane Behanan
FILE: Chane Behanan
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another University of Louisville basketball star player will be joining the winner-take-all event The Basketball Tournament (TBT) scheduled to play in Louisville this July.

Behanan, a forward who played with the Cards from 2011 to 2013, will be joining the tournament’s Louisville team, titled “The Ville,” according to an announcement.

Louisville’s TBT roster also features alumni players such as Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, Wayne Blackshear, Dillon Avare and more who will be competing in the 64-team tournament for a $1 million prize.

Behanan was a McDonald’s All-American player in 2011 and started in 74 out of 91 career games during his three seasons in Louisville.

The Ville serves as a host team for the Louisville Regional games that will be played at Freedom Hall from July 25 through July 31.

TBT’s semifinals and championship game location will be announced at a later date.

Tickets to the Louisville Regional and quarterfinals game can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching
Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Daquan Lampkins shot and killed 29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron on April...
Louisville man sentenced to life without parole for 2017 double murder
FILE: Kentucky State Fair
Kentucky State Fair unveils 2023 dates, inaugural BEERFEST experience

Latest News

Each visitor came looking to bring back the best ideas to make sure sports in their communities...
Louisville welcomes adaptive sports advocates to town for annual conference
Body builder works his way back into competition following back surgery
Body builder works his way back into competition following back surgery
Former University of Louisville men's head basketball coach Denny Crum died May 10, 2023 at the...
Denny Crum: More than just basketball
Former University of Louisville men's head basketball coach Denny Crum.
Denny Crum and his love of Louisville