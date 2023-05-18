Copper & Kings distillery hosting summer concert series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Live music is coming to Copper & Kings this summer as part of its summer concert series starting in May.

Sonic Sundays begins on May 21 at Copper & Kings Courtyard, located at 1121 East Washington Street, and will be hosted on the third Sunday of every month from May through September, according to a release.

The event will feature live music, cocktails, yard games, vendors and food.

The Jesse Lees and Sean Smith will be the first performers of Sonic Sundays on May 21, with the show starting at 2 p.m.

A full list of performers can be seen below:

June 18 - Scott T Smith Trio, Tyler Hood

July 16 - Casey Powell Band, Anthony Keenan

August 20 - Dark Moon Hollow, Big Poppa Stampley

September 17 - Electric Garden, The Water Kickers

Tickets are $10 to attend, with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. and the show starting at 2 p.m. Tickets can be bought at the door or in advance at EventBrite.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.