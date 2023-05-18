Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Copper & Kings distillery hosting summer concert series

Live music is coming to Copper & Kings this summer as part of its summer concert series...
Live music is coming to Copper & Kings this summer as part of its summer concert series starting in May.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Live music is coming to Copper & Kings this summer as part of its summer concert series starting in May.

Sonic Sundays begins on May 21 at Copper & Kings Courtyard, located at 1121 East Washington Street, and will be hosted on the third Sunday of every month from May through September, according to a release.

The event will feature live music, cocktails, yard games, vendors and food.

The Jesse Lees and Sean Smith will be the first performers of Sonic Sundays on May 21, with the show starting at 2 p.m.

A full list of performers can be seen below:

  • June 18 - Scott T Smith Trio, Tyler Hood
  • July 16 - Casey Powell Band, Anthony Keenan
  • August 20 - Dark Moon Hollow, Big Poppa Stampley
  • September 17 - Electric Garden, The Water Kickers

Tickets are $10 to attend, with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. and the show starting at 2 p.m. Tickets can be bought at the door or in advance at EventBrite.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching
Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Daquan Lampkins shot and killed 29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron on April...
Louisville man sentenced to life without parole for 2017 double murder
FILE: Kentucky State Fair
Kentucky State Fair unveils 2023 dates, inaugural BEERFEST experience

Latest News

These are just some of the rare kinds of sneakers you'll see at this weekend's event!
Huge sneaker convention coming to Louisville this weekend
Boyd was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend in 2021.
Woman who was shot multiple times tells her story as part of exhibit
LDG Development is proposing to build more than 70 homes and 400 apartments on a plot of 74...
Developer takes feedback for newly proposed homes, apartments in southern Jefferson County
The Broadway show shares the tales of Orpheus and Eurydice as well as King Hades and his wife...
Broadway show ‘Hadestown’ comes to Louisville