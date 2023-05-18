Family remembers man killed at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mother witnesses her son’s killing as they were both working at the Shively Animal Clinic on Mother’s Day.

Trent, “TJ,” Taylor, 21, was killed in Sunday’s shooting in Shively. Shively police believe it’s a case of self defense, and the woman who pulled the trigger hasn’t been charged.

Shively police say there are no arrest at this time and there are dozens of witnesses still to talk to, but for Trent Taylor’s mom and dad there is just no way to make sense of any of this.

“It’s just unbearable and the pain just comes in waves. One minute I’m fine, one minute I’m enraged, and the next minute I’m just in tears,” TJ’s mother, Jennifer Taylor, said.

According to Shively police reports officers were dispatched on a report of a verbal altercation that quickly turned physical. Jennifer said there were three people involved, but one was physically assaulting.

“I watched her take one of my co-workers whose 60 years old and slam her in a corner,” Jennifer said.

She said TJ stepped in and that’s when the physical altercation turned deadly. TJ was an employee of Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital.

“When he stepped in, he kind of bopped her up the side of the head as he was hitting her, then he ran out the door,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer said that the woman asked her friend for her purse for her gun. Her son TJ was shot and taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.