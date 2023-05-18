Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Hazy and dry afternoon ahead

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Canadian wildfire smoke keeps skies hazy today
  • Spotty showers late tonight (near/east of I-65)
  • More spotty showers Friday with the highest chance late Friday into Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy skies this afternoon but warm with highs nearing 80 degrees.

Clouds increase tonight with an isolated downpour possible after midnight, mainly east of I-65. Expect mild lows into the 60s.

Friday will generally be a cloudy day and warm. Spotty showers or even a brief thunderstorm will be possible at any point in the day but any shower would be quite brief in nature.

After a few spotty evening showers, the risk for rain/thunder will increase after 11 p.m. and certainly into the overnight hours. Much of the action will be out of the area around sunrise on Saturday.

Rain moves out early Saturday leaving behind sunny, calm weather for the rest of the weekend. We will switch into a summer pattern as we head into next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

