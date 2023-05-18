Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warm & sunny before Friday rain chances

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Canadian wildfire smoke keeps skies hazy today
  • FRIDAY: Scattered showers possible before widespread rain moves in Friday night
  • NEXT WEEK: Quiet with highs in the 80s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine is once again in the forecast; smoke from Canadian wildfires will keep skies hazy. Highs return to the 70s this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system. Isolated showers push into the region from the south tonight Scattered showers are possible tomorrow ahead of the cold front that will bring us more widespread rain later in the day.

In between the downpours, temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s Friday morning. As the cold front marches east, rain becomes widespread Friday evening. Rounds of rain will remain in the forecast through early Saturday morning. Expect lows in the 50s.

Rain moves out early Saturday leaving behind sunny, calm weather for the rest of the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s. Next week features a stretch of dry weather and highs rising into the 80s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

