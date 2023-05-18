Contact Troubleshooters
Georgia Chaffee TAPP students graduate

Thursday was a very special day for 17 young mothers at the Georgia Chaffee TAPP school in...
Thursday was a very special day for 17 young mothers at the Georgia Chaffee TAPP school in Louisville.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday was a very special day for 17 young mothers at the Georgia Chaffee TAPP school in Louisville.

A graduation ceremony for the JCPS student stook place this morning at Northeast Christian Church.

TAPP is an alternative choice school that serves pregnant and parenting students designed to prevent school dropout.

The TAPP program includes childcare plus medical and family services specifically designed to meet each students needs.

WAVE News talked with one of the 16-year-old graduates who said she has been going to TAPP since she was in seventh grade.

“I feel kind of nervous and sort of proud of myself and accomplished being a teen mother,” recent graduate Claudia said. “Not one, but two, which is kind of hard. And I doubted myself knowing that I might not make it and stuff like that, but I did it so I’m really proud of that.”

Claudia said she wants to pursue higher education and eventually go to UofL to become a nurse.

JCPS said TAPP’s graduation rate is 97%.

