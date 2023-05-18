Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hardin County Board of Education votes for pay increase for all school staff

A student in Hardin County has tested positive for the coronavirus.
A student in Hardin County has tested positive for the coronavirus.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a unanimous vote from the Hardin County Board of Education on Wednesday night, all Hardin County Schools employees will be receiving a 2% raise.

“The Hardin County Schools family works incredibly hard to ensure students succeed,” Board Chair Dawn Johnson said in a release. “The Board knows that our staff members do great things every day in and out of the classroom. They deserve this increase. It gives us more opportunities to recruit and retain the best and brightest.”

Other positions that will see pay increases include custodians, buildings, grounds staff and student transportation mechanics to make their salaries more competitive with similar jobs in the market.

“Our county is already growing and new businesses and industries are constantly arriving,” HCS Superintendent Teresa Morgan said. “Therefore, we must stay competitive with our salaries.

Hardin County Schools said over the past six years, salaries for its employees have increased by over 9.5%.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching
Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Daquan Lampkins shot and killed 29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron on April...
Louisville man sentenced to life without parole for 2017 double murder
FILE: Kentucky State Fair
Kentucky State Fair unveils 2023 dates, inaugural BEERFEST experience

Latest News

Live music is coming to Copper & Kings this summer as part of its summer concert series...
Copper & Kings distillery hosting summer concert series
Family remembers man killed at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
These are just some of the rare kinds of sneakers you'll see at this weekend's event!
Huge sneaker convention coming to Louisville this weekend
Boyd was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend in 2021.
Woman who was shot multiple times tells her story as part of exhibit