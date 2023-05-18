Huge sneaker convention coming to Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You have a chance to buy, sell, or trade rare sneakers this weekend at the Kentucky Expo Center.

SNKR Culture is bringing the show to town with more than 150 vendors.

The event is Saturday, May 20 from 12-5 p.m.

Tickets are $15 if you buy in advance or $20 at the door.

Click here for tickets and more information!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.