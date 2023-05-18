Contact Troubleshooters
Inmate dies in Harrison County jail; ISP investigating

(WITN)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) – Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a man who was an inmate at the Harrison County Jail.

According to an ISP news release, the inmate, Joshua Dale Kepley, 42, of Harrison County, was found unresponsive around 6 a.m. May 18 by Harrison County corrections officers who were delivering breakfast.

Officers gave Kepley medical assistance and called for EMS, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Kepley had been arrested one day earlier on a felony neglect of a dependent charge and other warrants. His arrest came when officers responded to an overdose call involving Kepley. Before he was booked into the jail Kepley received medical clearance at Harrison County Hospital.

State police say Kepley was housed in a communal cell with other inmates while in jail.

ISP detectives say the investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected. The results of an autopsy, as well as toxicology results, are pending.

