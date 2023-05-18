Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky State Police: Troopers involved in crash on I-64 East near Simpsonville

Police are investigating following a crash on I-64 East near Simpsonville involving Kentucky...
Police are investigating following a crash on I-64 East near Simpsonville involving Kentucky State Police troopers.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating following a crash on I-64 East near Simpsonville involving Kentucky State Police troopers.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday, dispatchers confirmed.

KSP Trooper Josh Satterly said the accident involved multiple troopers, but did not state how many. Extent of injuries is also unknown.

WAVE News photographer Josh Whitney captured footage of troopers leading an ambulance from Simpsonville into University Hospital in downtown Louisville shortly before 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman K. Wolfe, 31, has charges against him for burglary, fleeing and evading police as well...
Police presence in eastern Jefferson County due to escaped inmate
We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching
FILE: Kentucky State Fair
Kentucky State Fair unveils 2023 dates, inaugural BEERFEST experience
Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June

Latest News

Charles Bethel, 45, will spend 17 years and six months in federal prison.
Louisville man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine, fentanyl trafficking
Norman K. Wolfe, 31, has charges against him for burglary, fleeing and evading police as well...
Police presence in eastern Jefferson County due to escaped inmate
Inmate dies in Harrison County jail; ISP investigating
Louisville Metro police are looking for the following person in connection with a May 10, 2023...
Police seeking leads to find suspect in hatchet assault