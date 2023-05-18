Kentucky State Police: Troopers involved in crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating following a crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville involving Kentucky State Police troopers.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday, dispatchers confirmed.

KSP Trooper Josh Satterly said the accident involved two cruisers.

Satterly did confirm there are no serious injuries from the crash.

WAVE News photographer Josh Whitney captured footage of troopers leading an ambulance from Simpsonville into University Hospital in downtown Louisville shortly before 2 p.m.

Traffic on I-64 near Simpsonville has been backed up for miles and vehicles have been rerouted on Buck Creek Road.

This story will be updated.

